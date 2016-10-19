Tata Sons appoints investment banking veteran as CFO
MUMBAI Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Oakbay Investments will oppose Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's court application linking the firm and its owners, who have close ties to President Jacob Zuma, to suspicious transactions, its lawyers said on Wednesday.
Gordhan said in a court affidavit that 6.8 billion rand ($491 million) in payments made by members of the Gupta family and companies they control had been reported to authorities as suspicious since 2012.
MUMBAI Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order to cut his holding.