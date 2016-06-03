(Adds quotes, details)
PRETORIA, June 3 The South African government
will continue its efforts to resolve a stand-off between
commercial banks and Oakbay Investments, the mines minister said
on Friday.
Several companies, including all four major banks in South
Africa, severed links with Oakbay Investments following
allegations that its owners, the Gupta family, used their
friendship with President Jacob Zuma to win political favours.
Barclays Africa's Absa, First National Bank (FNB),
part of FirstRand, Standard Bank, Nedbank
, investment bank Sasfin and the local unit of
global auditors KPMG cut links with Oakbay in April.
Later that month the government set up a team of ministers
to resolve the stand off between banks and Oakbay Investments.
"We are government, banks must actually realise that,"
mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane told reporters.
"We engage until we find a solution. We will continue
pursuing them. Everybody including Oakbay must enjoy their equal
rights," he said.
Zwane said some banks had responded to calls for engagement
and some had not, but gave no details.
"We will continue pursuing this matter, even if it means
government coming up with a state bank, we will do so," Zwane
said without elaborating.
Zuma has acknowledged the Guptas are his friends, but denies
anything improper. The Guptas, whose wide range of business
interests include media and mining, also reject the allegations.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)