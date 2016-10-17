JOHANNESBURG Oct 17 South Africa's Oakbay Investments said on Monday no monies had been removed from a mine trust fund set up under domestic laws for environmental clean-up work.

"The Rehabilitation Fund balance was moved from Optimum Mine Rehabilitation Trust's account with Standard Bank to Bank of Baroda in June 2016," Oakbay Investments said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng. Editing by Jane Merriman)