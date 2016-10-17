BRIEF-JACCS changes acquisition date of MPMF to May 17
* Says it has changed the acquisition date of PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF) to May 17 from April 28
JOHANNESBURG Oct 17 South Africa's Oakbay Investments said on Monday no monies had been removed from a mine trust fund set up under domestic laws for environmental clean-up work.
"The Rehabilitation Fund balance was moved from Optimum Mine Rehabilitation Trust's account with Standard Bank to Bank of Baroda in June 2016," Oakbay Investments said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Q1 revenue 6.5 million rupees versus 5.4 million rupees year ago