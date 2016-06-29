JOHANNESBURG, June 29 South Africa's state-owned
Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) said on Wednesday it has offered to
buy Chevron's majority stake in the country's oil
refinery in Cape Town and other downstream assets as well as
those in neighbouring countries.
The SFF said it would purchase 75 percent of the refinery
for an undisclosed amount, according to a report on Bloomberg.
A Chevron official said the firm would issue a statement
later. Officials at SFF were not available to comment.
Chevron said in January it would sell its business in
Africa's most industrialised country after disposing assets in
Nigeria, in sales triggered by plunging oil prices.
The U.S. oil major is a leading refiner and marketer of
petroleum products in South Africa, where it has had a presence
for more than a century.
