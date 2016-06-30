(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's state-owned
Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) will face an investigation by its
shareholder for making a bid to buy Chevron's local
assets without seeking clearance, a government official said on
Thursday.
SFF, which manages crude oil reserves in Africa's most
industrialised country, said on Wednesday it had approached the
oil major with an offer to buy its 75 percent stake in Chevron's
110,000 barrels per day refinery and other downstream assets.
"An offer to purchase by an entity of the Department of
Energy requires express consent from the Minister of Energy as
the ultimate shareholder representative. This was neither sought
nor obtained," Director-General at the energy department Thabane
Zulu said in a statement.
Zulu said his department will investigate SFF for its
"complete disregard for governance processes".
SFF officials were not immediately available to comment.
Chevron's officials in South Africa did not immediately
respond to request for comment.
Chevron, which has had a presence in South Africa for more
than a century, said in January it would sell its business in
the country, including its refinery in Cape Town, after making
similar sales in Nigeria due to weak oil prices.
Besides the refinery, Chevron also has interests in a
lubricants plant in Durban on the east coast. Its network of
Caltex service stations makes it one of South Africa's top five
petroleum brands, according to its website.
