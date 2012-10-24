* Says companies shared information on sales
* Names Chevron, BP, Total, Shell, Sasol, Engen
* Asks for fine of 10 pct of 1 year's revenue
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 South Africa's competition
watchdog said on Wednesday it had brought charges of
price-fixing against the local units of major oil companies
including Chevron, BP and Total.
The Competition Commission also said in a statement the
companies - as well as Shell, Sasol and Engen
- had shared detailed information about sales and customers to
hinder competition.
The suspected collusion ran from the late 1980s to 2005 and
included petrol, diesel, illuminating kerosene and other
products, the commission said.
"Information at this level of detail allowed the oil
companies to closely track each other's sales and to align their
strategies in the market, eliminating competition between
themselves," the commission said.
"This also enabled them to divide or allocate markets by
deciding not to enter, or compete for, certain geographic
markets or customer groupings," it said.
The commission said it had asked South Africa's Competition
Tribunal, which rules on such cases, to levy a fine equal to 10
percent of company revenue in the preceding financial year.