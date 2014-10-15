* S.Africa could produce 300,000 bpd of oil - Zuma
* President says "significant uncertainty" over reserves
JOHANNESBURG Oct 15 South African President
Jacob Zuma outlined ambitious plans on Wednesday for oil and gas
exploration in coastal waters that he said could contain as much
as 9 billion barrels of crude and vast quantities of natural
gas.
In a speech to senior South African and Malaysian officials
in the port city of Durban, Zuma said the government wanted to
drill 30 exploration wells over the next 10 years.
"Over the next 20 years, this could lead to the production
of 300,000 barrels of oil and gas per day," Zuma said.
He did however stress that there was "significant
uncertainty" about the extent of South Africa's hydrocarbon
resources.
Although blessed with an abundance of minerals such as gold,
platinum and coal, Africa's most advanced economy has always
been a major oil importer.
Zuma said 9 billion barrels of crude was equivalent to 40
years of South African oil consumption, while gas deposits could
amount to as much as 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent, equal
to 375 years of consumption.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Joe Brock)