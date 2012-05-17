CAPE TOWN May 17 South Africa, which receives a
quarter of its crude from Iran, is holding almost daily
discussions with the United States, EU Union and Iran about
reducing its purchases and is "confident" a deal can be struck
to avert U.S. sanctions, a senior energy official said on
Thursday.
Washington, which with the EU is putting pressure on Iran to
end activities that they believe may be a front for nuclear
weapons research, has threatened to penalise the banks of
countries that do not significantly cut oil imports from Iran.
But Africa's biggest economy, which has suffered fuel
shortages in the past because of strikes and refinery problems,
may struggle to offset any reduction in imports from Iran to
secure a waiver from these sanctions.
"Engagements continue, they are continuing probably on a
daily basis with all these players and we are, I must say,
confident we will find a solution, as the minister indicated,
that will work for South Africa," Tseliso Maqubela, a deputy
director general at the Energy Department, told reporters.
Maqubela said there would be a significant economic impact
as companies would be forced to secure fuel elsewhere. At least
one refinery, Engen, majority-owned by Malaysia's state oil
company Petronas, is heavily reliant on Iranian fuel.
Speaking at the same briefing, Energy Minister Dipuo Peters
said South Africa was not certain to seek a waiver of sanctions.
"At present we can't say that the waiver is the route that
we will ultimately be chasing, but we are looking at a range of
options," she said without elaborating.
Some countries, such as South Korea, the world's
fifth-largest oil importer, have warned they will find it
difficult to replace Iranian supplies, and for South Africa too,
there seems no easy option.
"Time is against South Africa, which is essentially being
forced into a situation that might not be in its best
macro-economic interests," said Johan Muller, senior energy
analyst at Frost and Sullivan.
"There are few alternatives available at this stage, the
obvious one being to increase imports of fuel from Angola,
Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, but this would require significant
re-engineering at certain refineries to accept new supplies.
"In the short term this would likely mean higher fuel prices
for consumers and the industry, although this will stabilise in
the longer run as alternate sources are found.
"At this point, pursuing a waiver might be the better
option, but given the variables and geopolitical negotiations,
it is difficult to predict exactly how this will play out."
Peters said the government would decide its response to
proposed sanctions by the end of May.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Kevin Liffey)