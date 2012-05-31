* April imports from Iran at 286,072 T vs 505,908 T in March
* Imports from Saudi Arabia nearly double to 671,419 T
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South Africa's crude oil
imports from Iran fell 43 percent to 286,072 tonnes in April
from the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday,
indicating Pretoria could be cutting shipments to avoid looming
U.S. sanctions.
South Africa has come under Western pressure to cut Iranian
crude imports as part of sanctions designed to halt Tehran's
suspected pursuit of nuclear weapons, but the response from
diplomatically non-aligned Pretoria has been unclear for months.
The Revenue Service said the value of crude imports from
Iran fell to 1.798 billion rand ($211.53 million) in April from
3.37 billion rand the previous month.
Until late last year, Iran was typically South Africa's
biggest crude supplier, accounting for a quarter of its oil
imports. Iranian shipments declined between October and January,
when they reached zero, but began rising again in February.
Africa's biggest economy imported a total of 1.216 million
tonnes of crude in April. Imports from Saudi Arabia nearly
doubled to 671,419 tonnes from 355,550 in March, with the
remaining 258,184 tonnes coming from Nigeria.
An energy ministry official said this month South Africa was
holding almost daily talks with the United States, European
Union and Iran about reducing its purchases and was "confident"
a deal can be struck to avert U.S. sanctions.
Gwede Mantashe, secretary general of the ruling African
National Congress, told Reuters last week that South Africa had
no choice but to comply with Washington's wishes because it
could take a heavy hit if it does not comply.
"We will do it because we are a small economy, and so I'm
sure we'll cut back," he said.
"But we don't think the political principles are correct and
applied consistently."
Some South African refineries are designed to treat
Iranian-type crude only, and analysts say refiners will be
hard-pressed to replace those supplies with other products.
Any disruption to crude imports could hit fuel supplies,
which have suffered shortages in the last year because of
strikes and refinery problems.
The biggest South African buyer of Iranian crude used to be
Engen, which is majority-owned by Malaysian state oil group
Petronas, but the group said in April it had halted
all imports of Iranian oil.
Petrochemicals group Sasol also said it had found
new suppliers but has not named them.
Other refiners in South Africa include BP, Shell
, Total and Chevron. BP and Chevron
said in February they were not sourcing any Iranian crude.
($1 = 8.5000 South African rand)
