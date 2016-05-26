Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
JOHANNESBURG May 26 South Africa's state-run Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) sold 10 million barrels of crude in December at $28 a barrel to a unit of Glencore, Vitol and Taleveras, a director in the Central Energy Fund said on Thursday.
Tseliso Maqubela told Reuters that the condition of the sale was that the oil not be exported and so the government considered it to be part of its strategic reserve stockpile. (Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.