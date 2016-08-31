JOHANNESBURG Aug 31 Troubled South African coal
producer Optimum Coal Mine Proprietary Ltd has been released
from "business rescue", which is similar to Chapter 11
bankruptcy proceedings in the United States, its business rescue
practitioners said on Wednesday.
In April, Oakbay Investments concluded a 2.1 billion rand
($145 million) deal to buy Optimum from Glencore in a
transaction criticised by local media.
Oakbay is owned by the wealthy Gupta family, who are accused
of undue political influence with President Jacob Zuma.
Business rescue practitioners Piers Marsden and Peter van
den Steen said in a statement that they were "satisfied that
Optimum Coal Mine is no longer financially distressed and can be
discharged from business rescue".
"The mine will now continue to trade under the management
and control of the board of directors of Optimum Coal Mine,"
they said.
Business rescue allows a financially distressed company to
temporarily delay creditors' claims against it or its assets.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)