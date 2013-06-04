Here are some facts on South African athlete Oscar Pistorius.

* Born on November 22, 1986, in Johannesburg.

* Born without fibulas, he has both legs amputated below the knees before turning one-year-old.

* After learning to walk on prosthetic legs, Pistorius becomes a sportsman in high school. He turns to sprint training in 2003 after suffering a serious knee injury playing rugby.

* Running on carbon fiber prosthetic blades, earning him the nickname 'Blade Runner', Pistorius becomes Paralympic gold medalist and world record holder over 200m a year later.

* In January 2008, he is banned from running against able-bodied athletes by the IAAF, who deem his blades to provide an unfair advantage. Four months later the Court for Arbitration for Sport rules he is eligible to compete in IAAF-sanctioned events. Caps year by winning three golds at Summer Paralympics in Beijing.

* Selected for South Africa's London Games team and in August 2012 becomes the first double amputee to compete on the track at an Olympic Games, finishing second in his men's 400m heat, but fails to make the final. He also anchors the relay team to eighth place in the London final.

* Carries the flag for South Africa at the opening ceremony of the London Paralympic Games and wins two gold medals.

* Arrested and charged with murder after firing four shots at his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door at his Pretoria home on February 14, 2013.

(Compiled by Peter Rutherford in Singapore)