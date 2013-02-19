South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius (C) is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Women protest outside the Pretoria Magistrates court, during the bail application hearing of South African athlete Oscar Pistorius, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

PRETORIA Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius fired four shots at his girlfriend Reeva Steemkamp, hitting her three times, a prosecutor told a Pretoria court on Tuesday.

Pistorius also fired through a bathroom at Steemkamp, who died at his luxury Pretoria home last week, the prosecutor said at a bail hearing. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)