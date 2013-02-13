(Adds details and background)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 13 South Africa's largest
copper producer Palabora Mining Company reported a
swing to a full year loss on Wednesday as copper production fell
by a third.
A headline loss of 171 cents per share was posted for the
year to end December compared to a profit of 3,036 cents the
year before.
The company said while full year magnetite production
increased 54 percent, full year refined copper production was 31
percent lower.
Its earnings were also hurt by softening copper and
magnetite prices.
Palabora's shareholding changed in December when a
consortium of South African and Chinese companies bought a 74.5
percent stake from global mining groups Rio Tinto and
Anglo American.
South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation, a
state-run development group, and three Chinese firms have agreed
to pay 110 rand ($12.32) per share for the stake, valuing the
copper miner at 5.3 billion rand.
($1 = 8.9276 South African rand)
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)