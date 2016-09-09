* Concerns about state firms' financial performance
* Abax also worried by Zuma role overseeing state firms
* Futuregrowth said it will cut lending to state firms
By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 Fund manager Abax
Investments has reduced bond purchases from South African
state-owned firms in the past three years due to concerns over
their weaker performance, a portfolio manager said on Friday.
Rashaad Tayob also said Abax, which has 80 billion rand ($6
billion) under management, was concerned after the cabinet said
a new committee would be formed to oversee State-Owned
Enterprises (SOEs) that would be headed by President Jacob Zuma.
The presidency has defended the new plan after analysts said
it would limit the finance minister's control over state firms.
"We have significantly reduced our level of SOE purchases
over the last three years due to credit concerns," Tayob said.
Fixed-income asset manager Futuregrowth last week said it
would stop lending to six state firms in Africa's most
industrialised economy citing governance concerns. The asset
manager also cited Zuma's new role overseeing the state firms as
a concern for investors.
Despite its concerns, Tayob said Abax would not impose a
blanket lending freeze similar to Futuregrowth.
"Like Futuregrowth, we were also very alarmed by the
announcement that President Zuma would head up a committee
overseeing SOE's. In our opinion this has the potential to cause
further credit deterioration and stall the reforms that are
needed in the SOE sector."
Slow economic growth was also partly to blame for the weaker
performance of some state-owned companies, Tayob said. He also
cited cost overruns at state firms, including power utility
Eskom's delay in building power plants.
The central bank has said South Africa will record no growth
this year.
Eskom, which said on Thursday it had linked up
unit five of its Medupi coal power station to the grid, had
initially planned to complete the entire plant by 2015 but has
said it is now expected to be fully operational by 2020.
Futuregrowth said it had cut lending to among others, Eskom
and logistics company Transnet. Both Eskom and
Transnet have said their finances would not be affected by
Futuregrowth's decision.
($1 = 14.3935 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia)