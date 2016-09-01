MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South Africa's ruling party said on Thursday it was concerned by asset manager Futuregrowth's decision to halt lending to state-owned firms and it was "erroneous" to conclude that the companies were beset by corporate governance problems.
Futuregrowth on Wednesday said it would no longer lend to six state-owned firms, including Eskom and Transnet , citing political uncertainty in the face of a corruption investigation around Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP