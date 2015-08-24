* High CEO turnover at struggling utilities
* Critics say ruling ANC appoints cronies to key posts
* Strain on economy, small businesses suffer
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 The state-run corporations
that have shaped South Africa's economy and been part of its
every day life for nearly a century are mostly in a state of
collapse, threatening to crush already weak growth.
Economists estimate that underperformance and inefficiency
in state-owned firms ranging from power utility Eskom to South
African Airways (SAA) to the postal service is lopping 2-3
percentage points off annual growth.
"If we do all the calculations, most probably a lot of the
missing growth in the economy is because state companies are not
working," said William Gumede, a professor at the University of
the Witwatersrand School of Governance.
Johannesburg resident Gertrude Nduna would agree.
Her fledgling online perfume shop is facing ruin due to late
deliveries by the South African Post Office, whose slogan is "We
Deliver, Whatever It Takes", but which is tipping into financial
failure.
"It is ruining my business and my reputation but I cannot
afford to use private couriers," Nduna said, lamenting her
reliance on a postal service that ran out of money for fuel for
its delivery vans this month.
Telecommunications minister Siyabonga Cwele has called it
"an aircraft in urgent need of a pilot". It is losing 100
million rand a month due to poor financial management, despite a
1 billion rand ($77.34 million) loan guarantee from the state.
State-owned companies, which currently account for about 20
percent of all capital investment, have arguably always been a
drain on state resources.
They have underpinned the economy since the 1920s when
enterprises such as Eskom and the South African Iron and Steel
Corporation were set up to provide infrastructure, basic
materials and services after the First World War.
By the late 1980s the government directly or indirectly
owned almost 40 percent of the industrial sector, greater than
that in any country outside the communist bloc.
Many so-called parastatals were viewed as unprofitable,
dependent on state funds, and their strong association with the
apartheid government allowed cronyism to flourish; jobs were
reserved for whites, mainly Afrikaans men.
'MONSTER'
When Nelson Mandela took office in 1994, state entities
became the engine of efforts to correct racial and economic
imbalances, sucking up vast resources to roll out electricity
and other essential services to the black majority.
But affirmative action under President Jacob Zuma has
bloomed into cronyism, analysts say, with competent candidates
often overlooked in favour of political appointees. There are as
many as 700 parastatals employing hundreds of thousands of
people.
"We inherited a monster and we didn't make it any better.
With a few exceptions, I don't believe overall we have quality
leadership in the state-owned enterprises to drive economic
growth," said political analyst Gary van Staden of NKC African
Economics.
"They're not productive and they're not making money. As
things stand right now, they're a drain."
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene singled out electricity
shortages - partly blamed on mismanagement at Eskom - as a
"binding constraint" on GDP growth, forecast at an anaemic 2
percent this year.
Eskom, which halved its net profit in the financial year to
March and needs to borrow more than 20 billion rand ($1.6
billion) to refurbish its ageing infrastructure, has implemented
rolling blackouts to avoid overwhelming the national grid.
It has been a revolving door for executives since a former
boss, Jacob Maroga, was forced out in 2009, months after the
national grid came close to collapse, forcing mines and smelters
to shut down.
Since April, it has been led by respected former Treasury
official Brian Molefe after his predecessor quit amid a probe
into the running of the firm, as it suffered its worst power
crisis since 2008. Its chairman also resigned.
SAA, which reported a 2.6 billion rand loss in 2013/14, has
ploughed through six CEOs in as many years. The Treasury, which
has assumed administrative powers over the airline, has issued
more than 14 billion rand in loan guarantees.
'FAVOURS'
"It's fair to say that many of the appointments are payback
for favours, ways in which people are kept loyal, which can be
extremely damaging," said independent political analyst Nic
Borain.
Nomura economist Peter Attard-Montalto suggests a possible
solution is to strip the government of the power to make senior
appointments and force it to reassess empowerment.
"South Africa needs to ask which is more important - the
degree of empowerment within parastatals or the proper and cost
effective functioning to prompt wider growth and job creation in
the economy," he said.
Trying to contain a budget deficit of 4 percent of GDP and
keep its credit rating above junk, Pretoria has vowed to curb
bail-outs but has refused to consider privatisation, a thorny
issue in a country with a high unemployment rate.
Shortly after the African National Congress came to power,
plans to seek equity partners in telephone company Telkom and
SAA triggered protests from labour unions - a crucial ANC
support base - over the threat of job losses.
Telkom was eventually partially privatised, but critics say
it was bungled as it was not accompanied by necessary regulation
of the sector, stifling competition.
A rare bright spot among parastatals is freight and
logistics group Transnet. It owes a financial turnaround to
Molefe and fellow former Treasury official Maria Ramos, and is
on track with a 312 billion rand plan to expand its railways,
ports and pipelines by 2019.
Analysts hope Molefe can weave the same magic at Eskom, but
say state firms have little prospect of effectively turning
themselves around without allowing some participation from the
private sector.
"The argument often propagated against privatisation is that
the poor would not afford the services of those companies,"
Borain said.
"But maybe what is needed is that state companies should not
be monopolies. There should in all cases be provision for the
private sector to be able to compete in that space, or for
public-private partnerships to be encouraged."
($1 = 12.9295 rand)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)