BRIEF-Al Baraka Bank Egypt Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 156 million versus EGP 127.4 million year ago
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South Africa's Land Bank, a key lender to the agriculture sector, said on Thursday it was among the state-run companies asset manager Futuregrowth had decided to stop lending money to because of political uncertainty.
"Land Bank was advised by Futuregrowth on Tuesday, 30th August 2016, of their decision to suspend lending activities to State Owned Entities including the Land Bank," the Land Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Q1 net profit EGP 156 million versus EGP 127.4 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.