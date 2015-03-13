(Corrects paragraph 6 to say that patient was 18 at time of
CAPE TOWN, March 13 South African doctors have
successfully performed the world's first penis transplant on a
young man who had his organ amputated after a botched
circumcision ritual, a hospital said on Friday.
The nine-hour transplant, which occurred in December last
year, was part of a pilot study by Tygerberg Hospital in Cape
Town and the University of Stellenbosch to help scores of
initiates who either die or lose their penises in botched
circumcisions each year.
"This is a very serious situation. For a young man of 18 or
19 years the loss of his penis can be deeply traumatic," said
Andre van der Merwe, head of the university's urology unit and
who led the operation said in a statement.
The young patient had recovered full use of his manhood,
doctors said, adding that the procedure could eventually be
extended to men who have lost their penises to cancer or as a
last resort for severe erectile dysfunction.
"There is a greater need in South Africa for this type of
procedure than elsewhere in the world, as many young men lose
their penises every year due to complications from traditional
circumcision," Van der Merwe said.
The patient, who is not being named for ethical reasons, was
18 years old when his penis was amputated three years ago after
he developed severe complications due to a traditional
circumcision as a rite of passage into manhood.
Finding a donor organ was one of the major challenges of the
study, a statement by the university said.
The donor was a deceased person who donated his organs for
transplant, doctors said without elaborating.
Each year thousands of young men, mainly from the Xhosa
tribe in South Africa, have their foreskins removed in
traditional rituals, with experts estimating around 250 losing
their penises each year to medical complications.
Initiates are required to live in special huts away from the
community for several weeks, have their heads shaved and smear
white clay from head to toe and they move into adulthood.
Another nine patients will receive penile transplants as
part of the study, doctors said, but it was not clear when the
operations could be carried out.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)