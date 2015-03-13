(Adds initiation background, edits throughout)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, March 13 South African doctors have
successfully performed the world's first penis transplant on a
21-year-old man whose organ had been amputated three years ago
after a botched circumcision.
The nine-hour operation, which took place in December, was
part of a pilot study by Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town and the
University of Stellenbosch to help the 250 or so young South
African men who lose their penises each year after coming-of-age
rituals go wrong.
Doctors said the patient, who was not named, had already
recovered full urinary and reproductive functions, and that the
procedure could eventually be offered to men who have lost their
penis to cancer or as a last resort for severe erectile
dysfunction.
"Our goal was that he would be fully functional at two years
and we are very surprised by his rapid recovery," Andre van der
Merwe, the head of the university's urology unit who led the
operation, said in a statement.
Another nine patients have now been lined up to have the
operation.
Each year thousands of young South African men, mainly from
the Xhosa tribe, mark their passage into manhood by shaving
their heads and smearing themselves with white clay from head to
toe, living in special huts away from the community for several
weeks, and then undergoing ritual circumcision.
But in May 2013, more than 20 youths died after initiation
rituals in the northerly Mpumalanga province, prompting rare
cross-party calls for reform of a traditional practice.
A few months later, police made several arrests on suspicion
of murder after 30 young men died in coming-of-age rituals in
rural Eastern Cape. Unlawful circumcisions have been known to
injure up to 300 young men across the province in the space of a
week.
The South African government has promoted medical
circumcisions over the less safe traditional practices. Last
year, the Department of Health said it was studying a
non-surgical, disposable circumcision device that it believed
could also provide a safer alternative.
The Israeli device, PrePex, has been endorsed by the World
Health Organization. It has been piloted at several non-profit
sites across South Africa but has not yet been introduced in
government hospitals.
