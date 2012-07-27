JOHANNESBURG, July 27 South Africa's petrol price pump in the main inland commercial region of Gautent will increase by 22 cents, or 2 percent, a litre next Wednesday, the energy department said on Friday.

The new price of 95 grade petrol will be 11.04 rand ($1.34) a litre in the Gauteng region, up from 10.82 in July. The wholesale diesel price increases by 1.45 percent to 10.26 rand. ($1 = 8.2612 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)