(Adds detail, background)
* Petrol price to rise 6.3 pct in commercial hub
* Increased government levies kick into effect
* Country halts Iran oil imports in January
JOHANNESBURG, March 30 South Africa's petrol and
diesel prices will increase from next week, partly reflecting
higher fuel and road levies announced in the February budget,
the energy department said on Friday.
Petrol prices in the main inland commercial region of
Gauteng will increase by 71 cents or 6.3 percent a litre to
11.94 rand ($1.54) for 95 grade petrol while the wholesale
diesel price will rise by about 5 percent to 10.89 rand.
South Africa is a net importer of oil and adjusts its fuel
price each month to account for changes in the dollar/rand
exchange rate, the international oil price and government
levies.
In February, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said the
country's general fuel and road accident fund levy on petrol and
diesel would increase by 20 cents a litre and 8.0 cents a litre
from April 4.
Analysts have also said the country's oil import bill could
increase after the government confirmed that it would cut its
dependence on buying oil from Iran, the world's fifth-biggest
exporter.
South Africa imported no oil from Iran in January, according
to government trade and customs data, suggesting Africa's
biggest economy has heeded a call from the United States to halt
oil shipments from Tehran as part of Western sanctions.
($1 = 7.7525 South African rand)
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Xola Potelwa, editing by
Ed Stoddard)