(Adds details)
CAPE TOWN Oct 17 South African national oil
company PetroSA has concluded a deal to buy oil and gas assets
in Ghana, a senior official said on Wednesday, giving it access
to crude from the huge Jubilee Field.
"We have bought Sabre Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd in Ghana,
which gives us access to Jubilee Field and provides a strategic
entry into the prolific Gulf of Guinea," Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo
told parliament during a presentation on PetroSA's annual
report.
She did not provide details of the value of the deal in the
West African nation, the world's second-biggest grower of cocoa
and whose economy has soared since oil was first pumped from
Jubilee in 2010.
However, production delays have helped temper growth
expectations, with Africa-focused Tullow Oil looking to
ramp up output to 90,000 barrels a day by the end of the year.
PetroSA, which reported a net profit of 1.4 billion rand
($160.40 million)for the 2011-12 financial year, is looking for
new acquisitions to grow its revenue base, largely dependent on
its Mossel Bay gas-to-liquids refinery.
"Growth initiatives will include new upstream and downstream
projects to complement the Sabre Oil and Gas acquisition, and
possibly, the Venezuela mature fields," said the annual report.
Nokwe told Reuters in July that PetroSA was in talks to buy
Sabre assets in Ghana.
She also said at the time that it was in talks with Italian
oil major ENI SpA to participate in its offshore
Mozambique project, where ENI has made massive gas discoveries
expected to turn the southern African nation into a major gas
exporter.
PetroSA, which also has exploration acreage in Egypt,
Equatorial Guinea and Namibia, has embarked on an aggressive
campaign to buy new assets and diversify its revenue base.
($1 = 8.7284 South African rand)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley and David
Dolan)