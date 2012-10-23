PRETORIA Oct 23 South African national oil company PetroSA has reached an exploration agreement with Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) state oil company, Cohydro Sarl, South Africa said on Tuesday.

"This important agreement will establish a strategic cooperation in the activities of pre-exploration, exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons for the benefit of both countries," foreign minister Maite Nkoane Mashabane said after a two-day meeting with DRC officials. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Ed Cropley)