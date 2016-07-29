CAPE TOWN, July 29 An indefinite wage strike launched on Friday by around 8,000 South African pharmaceutical workers has caused "very little" disruption at manufacturing and distribution depots, the Pharmaceutical Employers Association said.

Members affiliated to the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers union (CEPPWAWU) are striking for higher wages, joining their colleagues in the petrochemical sector who started a similar strike on Thursday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)