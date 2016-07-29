CAPE TOWN, July 29 South African pharmaceutical workers launched an indefinite wage strike on Friday, likely affecting production and distribution depots, a union official said.

Clement Chitja said around 8,000 members affiliated to the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers union (CEPPWAWU) were expected to protest for higher wages, joining their colleagues in the petrochemical sector who started a similar strike on Thursday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)