BRIEF-4SC intends to raise new capital
* ANNOUNCED AN UPDATED DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND INTENTION TO RAISE NEW CAPITAL TO FUND FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF 4SC'S LEAD DRUG CANDIDATES RESMINOSTAT, 4SC-202 AND 4SC-208 UNTIL EARLY 2020
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 South African pharmaceutical companies have asked government to approve an extra increase in medicine prices this year to compensate for a weaker rand, Aspen Pharmacare's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Local and international drugmakers asked the government for an increase beyond the 4 percent granted in January, said Aspen Pharmacare Chief Executive Stephen Saad.
The rand has declined 20 percent against the dollar since October, significantly increasing the cost of imported raw ingredients used to manufacture medicines. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana)
May 16 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in Italy Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rlNePb Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)