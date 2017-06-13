* Aspen denies any wrong doing, committed to constructive
engagement
* Roche says will cooperate fully with authorities
* Roche suspected of over-charging breast cancer drugs
* Lung cancer medicines sold by Pfizer excessive says
Commission
(Updates with Roche and Aspen comment, details)
By Nqobile Dludla
PRETORIA, June 13 South Africa's competition
watchdog has launched an investigation into three drug companies
accused of over-charging for cancer medicines, the agency's
chief said on Tuesday.
Tembinkosi Bonakele, head of the Competition Commission,
said the agency would investigate Aspen Pharmacare,
Africa's biggest generic drug maker, U.S. company Pfizer
and Swiss-based Roche Holding.
"Here we have a suspicion. We think that the reason is
excessive pricing by the participants in the market. We have to
investigate and bring people to book," Bonakele told a news
conference.
"The Competition Commission has identified the healthcare
sector, and in particular, pharmaceuticals, as a priority sector
for its enforcement efforts due to the likely negative impact
that anti-competitive conduct in that sector would have on
consumers in general and specifically the poor and vulnerable."
The Commission, which investigates cases before bringing
them to the Competition Tribunal for adjudication, said it
suspected the lung cancer treatment xalkori crizotinib sold by
Pfizer had been excessively priced as has the breast cancer
drugs Herceptin and Herclon sold by Roche.
It also said it would look into whether Aspen, a local
company based in Durban, might have over-charged for Leukeran,
Alkeran and Myleran cancer treatments in South Africa.
Roche said in an email it had not received a formal
notification from the Commission when asked for comment.
"In case we receive a formal notification, we will be
cooperating fully with the authorities, will provide all
required information and will respond to the allegations," the
company said.
Pfizer did not immediately respond to telephone requests for
comment.
Aspen denied any wrongdoing, saying it had not increased its
prices for medicines used to treat leukaemia beyond the margin
approved by the South African health department.
Some medicines in South Africa, including those sold by
Roche and Aspen, are considered too essential to let
manufacturers set the prices.
"Aspen is committed to full and constructive engagement with
the Competition Commission in this investigation," the company
said in a statement.
Aspen is already under investigation by the European
Commission over allegations that it is overcharging for five key
cancer drugs.
(Additional reporting by Paul Arnold in Zurich Writing by
Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter, Greg Mahlich)