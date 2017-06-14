June 14 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer has denied
allegations it over-charged for cancer medicines in South Africa
following an investigation launched on Tuesday into three drug
companies by the country's competition watchdog.
The Competition Commission said it would investigate Aspen
Pharmacare, Africa's biggest generic drugmaker, Pfizer
and Swiss-based Roche Holding on suspicion of charging
too much for cancer medicines.
Pfizer denied it supplied its lung cancer product at the
alleged price of 152,000 rand ($12,046) and said it would
cooperate fully with the investigation.
"We await the opportunity to be contacted by the Commission
to clarify the pricing for this product," it said in a
statement.
The Commission said it had information that suggested
Pfizer's lung cancer treatment cost approximately 152,000 rand
for 250 mg when bought through an agent.
Aspen, a local company based in Durban, has also denied any
wrongdoing, saying it had not increased its prices for medicines
used to treat leukaemia beyond the margin approved by the South
African health department.
Roche said in an email it had not been formally notified by
the Commission but would cooperate fully with the authorities.
($1 = 12.6185 rand)
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Mark Potter)