CAPE TOWN, Sept 21 About 500 people demonstrated
outside a Cape Town venue where Pharrell Williams was due to
perform on Monday, in protest against the U.S. pop star's
promotional deal with South African retailer Woolworths
and its trade ties with Israel.
The Grammy award-winning producer and performer's concert
was scheduled to go ahead despite the protest, launched by the
South African branch of the international Boycott, Divestment
and Sanctions against Israel (BDS) movement.
"By working with Woolworths, Pharrell supports Israel, a
country that supports the oppression of Palestine, a country
that is the new apartheid state," said Ashraf Salie, standing
amongst a crowd waving Palestinian flags at the entrance to the
GrandWest Casino where Williams was performing.
Pro-Palestinian marches often attract large crowds in South
Africa, especially in Cape Town which has a large Muslim
community.
Some passing motorists hooted support to protesters, who
held up placards saying "Pharrell is welcome if Gaza is free"
and "Pharrell and Woolworths have blood on their hands" as local
musicians and artists entertained the crowd from a stage.
Protesters were allowed to gather under a heavy police
presence after the City of Cape Town lost a court case seeking
to limit attendance to 150 protesters.
Williams is collaborating with Woolworths as its style
director on several fashion projects as well as fundraising for
education.
Woolworths has said it does not source produce from the
Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, less than 0.1 percent
of its food comes from Israel and that it clearly labels every
product's country of origin.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia and
Andrew Roche)