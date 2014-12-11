JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 South Africa has named Dan
Matjila as chief executive of its 1.6 trillion rand ($139
billion) government employee pension fund - the continent's
largest and most influential asset manager.
Matjila, who has been chief investment officer of the Public
Investment Corporation (PIC) for the past nine years, will take
the helm for a five-year term starting in January, the National
Treasury said in statement.
The PIC has been without a permanent chief executive since
May when Elias Masilela abruptly resigned.
The PIC often uses its influence as a top shareholder in
several companies to advocate for greater black representation
amongst company executives and shareholders.
($1 = 11.4929 rand)
