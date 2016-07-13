JOHANNESBURG, July 13 South Africa's government
employees pension fund is investing nearly $750 million into
lender SA Home Loans as part of plans to provide cheaper
mortgages and build more houses in a country with glaring income
disparities.
The lack of affordable housing is a thorny issue in South
Africa, where the unemployment rate is around 26.7 percent and
poverty persists two decades after the end of apartheid rule.
The government's Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which
will invest the 10.5 billion rand ($732 million) on behalf of
the pension fund (GEPF), will inject a further 500 million rand
to Affordable Housing Development Company.
SA Home Loans has been the lender of choice for many
government employees over the years, but also provides them for
private sector workers and is often seen as the go-to lender for
people who cannot afford regular bank loans.
A housing subsidy programme caters mainly for households
with a monthly income of less than 3,500 rand ($240), and
households with income between 3,500 rand and 15,000 rand
($1,050) qualify for partial assistance.
However, even families bringing in 15,000 rand a month
largely remain excluded from accessing home loans, despite their
regular income and relatively security employment.
Five billion rand will be earmarked for members of the
pension fund, 2 billion for affordable housing, 2 billion to
enable SA Home Loans to extend loans to qualifying applicants
and 1.5 billion rand to fund developers, PIC board member
Claudia Manning told reporters on Wednesday.
Abel Sithole, principal executive officer of the pension
fund, said the investment "will enable many government employees
to own their own houses at a much more affordable rate".
"We believe there are many GEPF members who often do not
qualify for bank-issued housing loans and housing subsidies
offered by the government," he said at the launch.
The PIC is Africa's largest fund manager with more than $122
billion of South African government employee pension assets
under its custody.
($1 = 14.3189 rand)
