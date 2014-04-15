BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
JOHANNESBURG, April 14 South African grocer Pick n Pay snapped three years of profit decline with a 25 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, a sign that a turnaround plan under its newly appointed chief executive is bearing fruit.
Reporting its first full-year results under CEO Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay said diluted headline EPS totalled 136.46 cents in the year to end-March compared with 109.61 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, South Africa's main profit gauge, strips out certain non-trading, one-time items.
Brasher, the former head of Tesco's UK unit, who joined Pick n Pay a year ago, inherited a company with sliding profit due to its late investment in streamling its supply chain.
His remedial actions at the Cape Town-based company included cutting 400 management jobs and raising dividend cover from 1.33 times to 1.5 times.
Pick n Pay said sales rose 6 percent to 63.7 billion rand ($6.07 billion) and raised its dividend by 10 percent to 92.3 cents per share.
Shares of Pick n Pay are up 28 percent over the last 12 months, roughly in line with a 27 percent increase in the broad All-share index. ($1 = 10.4975 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
SHANGHAI, April 19 Hyundai's China joint venture is facing "severe challenge" due to a complex political and economic environment and tough local competition, the firm's chairman said on Wednesday, amid a political stand-off between China and South Korea.