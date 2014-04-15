JOHANNESBURG, April 14 South African grocer Pick n Pay snapped three years of profit decline with a 25 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, a sign that a turnaround plan under its newly appointed chief executive is bearing fruit.

Reporting its first full-year results under CEO Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay said diluted headline EPS totalled 136.46 cents in the year to end-March compared with 109.61 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, South Africa's main profit gauge, strips out certain non-trading, one-time items.

Brasher, the former head of Tesco's UK unit, who joined Pick n Pay a year ago, inherited a company with sliding profit due to its late investment in streamling its supply chain.

His remedial actions at the Cape Town-based company included cutting 400 management jobs and raising dividend cover from 1.33 times to 1.5 times.

Pick n Pay said sales rose 6 percent to 63.7 billion rand ($6.07 billion) and raised its dividend by 10 percent to 92.3 cents per share.

Shares of Pick n Pay are up 28 percent over the last 12 months, roughly in line with a 27 percent increase in the broad All-share index. ($1 = 10.4975 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)