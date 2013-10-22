* Headline EPS at 41 cents vs 36 cents

* Sales up 7 percent at 30.1 billion rand

JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 South Africa's second-largest grocer, Pick n Pay, reported a near 14 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday, a sign that a costly strategy to win market share and streamline its supply chain is starting to bear fruit.

Pick n Pay said headline earnings per share totalled 41 cents in the six months to Sept. 1 compared with 36 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the primary profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Pick n Pay is trailing behind rivals such as Shoprite both operationally and in the stock market due to late investments in the supply chain and the costs of a shopper loyalty programme to protect and win market share.

Chief executive Richard Brasher, the former head of Tesco's UK unit who took over Pick n Pay this year, is widely expected to hasten the business turnaround and help it fend off competition from Wal-Mart unit Massmart.

Pick n Pay said sales increased 7.5 percent to 30.1 billion rand ($3.07 billion), a reflecting an industry-wide slow-down in consumer spending in Africa's biggest economy in the face of rising fuel costs and high household debt. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)