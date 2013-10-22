* Headline first-half EPS at 41 cents vs 36 cents
* Sales up 7 pct yr/yr at 30.1 billion rand
* To raise dividend cover to 1.5 times from 1.33 times
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, shares)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 South Africa's No.2 grocer,
Pick n Pay, increased its profit for the first time
since 2010 in the first half, sending its shares surging on
Tuesday as investors bet the retailer's turnaround plan is
starting to bear results.
After years of being an investor and consumer favourite,
Pick n Pay is struggling to keep up with rivals like Shoprite
both operationally and in the stock market due to its
late investment in streamlining its supply chain.
The company was also hit by a costly shopper loyalty
programme - launched in 2010 - aimed at fending off intensifying
competition from Wal-Mart's Massmart unit.
Pick n Pay reported a 14 percent rise in headline earnings
per share (EPS) for the six months through Sept. 1 on Tuesday,
compared with a year earlier, and announced an interim dividend
of 14.80 cents a share, up 0.3 percent on last year.
Headline EPS, South Africa's main profit gauge, strips out
certain one-off items. The company saw its full-year profit fall
31 percent in the last fiscal year.
The latest results prompted its retired founder, Raymond
Ackerman, to proclaim a revival of the Cape-Town-based retailer
under new chief executive Richard Brasher, although analysts
said it was too soon to tell if the costly strategy to win
market share and streamline the supply chain would be
successful.
"If I was in Richard's shoes, I would probably take out an
ad saying 'We're back'," Ackerman said.
"It's been a very sad time seeing the company slip down. I
am terribly encouraged by what Richard has produced over the
last six months."
Brasher, the former head of British-based Tesco's
UK unit who took over in February, is widely expected to speed
up the business turnaround plan.
"I do feel like we're playing. We haven't won anything yet
but we are definitely back on the pitch," Brasher said in a
telephone interview after the results.
EARLY DAYS
Pick n Pay's share price rallied 8.9 percent to 45.99 rand
by 1201 GMT, on course for its biggest daily percentage gain
since late 2008, and outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in
Johannesburg's broader All-share index.
"The market responded positively to these set of results but
it's difficult to say if the business has turned around. It's
early days," said Suvasha Kander, a portfolio manager at
Johannesburg-based Ashburton Investments.
"We still need to see their trading margin look a little
better and, apart from protecting their market share, we need to
see them winning market share from competitors."
The company, which achieved a slight improvement in trading
margins during the period, still has the weakest margins in the
industry, squeezed by cost pressures.
It said it would pay less dividend in the future by raising
its cover to 1.5 times from 1.33 times in order to save money
after cutting 400 staff at its head office and regional hubs in
August.
The company said sales increased by 7.5 percent to 30.1
billion rand ($3.07 billion) in the six-month period, suggesting
that some of the bottom line growth - which was nearly double
the rate of the topline - came from cost cuts as consumers in
Africa's biggest economy grappled with rising fuel costs and
household debt.
Industry sales grew 3 percent year-on-year in August, little
changed from the previous month and confirming a slowdown in
household consumption.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)