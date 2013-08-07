JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 South African grocer Pick n
Pay said on Wednesday it will cut staff at its head
office and regional hubs to reduce costs.
Pick n Pay said in a statement it had offered voluntary
resignation packages to employees, without saying how many jobs
it aimed to cut.
The Cape Town-based company has the weakest operating
margins in its industry, squeezed by cost pressure and sliding
profits. It said the move was aimed at "maximising
efficiencies", but did not say how much it expected to save.
The job cuts appear to be one of the first remedial actions
taken by chief executive and former Tesco UK head
Richard Brasher, who took over as head of the grocer in February
this year.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)