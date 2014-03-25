JOHANNESBURG, March 25 Charges that a director
of IT firm Pinnacle Holdings tried to bribe a senior
police official to win an equipment deal are based on a "huge
misunderstanding," the company's chief executive said on
Tuesday.
South African police earlier said that 59-year-old Takalani
Tshivhase had been charged with corruption for allegedly
offering a 5 million rand ($460,400) bribe to a lieutenant
general in the South African Police Service.
"I'm not privy to all the information but I think it's a
huge misunderstanding," Chief Executive Arnold Fourie told
Reuters.
$1 = 10.8610 South African Rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)