JOHANNESBURG, April 29 South African regulators
are investigating possible insider trading in shares of
technology firm Pinnacle Holdings prior to the
announcement of an executive's arrest, a senior official said on
Tuesday.
The probe is the highest-profile investigation into
suspected insider trading on Africa's biggest bourse in recent
years and comes after $135 million worth of stock market value
was wiped out in two days of declines in Pinnacle shares last
month.
The investigation comes after Pinnacle director Takalani
Tshivhase was arrested in March on charges he offered a bribe to
a senior police officer to win a contract. Tshivhase has denied
the charges and Pinnacle said it has no reason to doubt him.
However, the company did not announce the arrest for 20
days, during which time Tshivhase, Chief Executive Arnold Fourie
and another director all sold Pinnacle shares equivalent to
about 1 percent of the company.
Solly Keetse, head of the Department of Market Abuse at
South Africa's Financial Services Board, told Reuters the
regulator had launched a formal investigation into possible
insider trading in Pinnacle shares.
He declined to say if the regulator was looking at Tshivhase
and Fourie, only that it was investigating potential insider
trading prior to the publishing of the information about
Tshivhase's arrest.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has told Reuters it
was investigating whether the company violated rules on timely
disclosure.
News of the charges in late March knocked $135 million or 43
percent off Pinnacle's share value in two days, and although the
stock has since recouped some of its losses, it was down 8
percent at 13.10 rand by 1343 GMT on Tuesday. Before the arrest
was announced it was worth 20 rand.
Tshivhase's case at Pretoria's Specialised Commercial Crimes
Court was last week postponed until July in order to give the
defence more time to prepare.
HOTEL MEETING
According to court documents seen by Reuters, Tshivhase
allegedly met with Bonginkosi Ngubane, a lieutenant general in
the South African Police Service, at the luxury Palazzo hotel in
suburban Johannesburg on Jan. 16.
Tshivhase allegedly tried to offer Ngubane a 5 million rand
($470,800) bribe if the officer would ensure the police service
bought 3,000 handheld MaxID devices from Pinnacle. Ngubane is
named as the complainant in the case, meaning he brought the
charge against Tshivhase. Reuters was not able to reach Ngubane
for comment.
Police use the devices in field operations to check
suspects' fingerprints and car registration details. The deal
would have been worth 162.6 million rand to Pinnacle, based on
the 54,185.63 unit price in a 2011 contract between the firm and
the police.
The court documents also allege that Pinnacle overcharged
the police by more than double in the 2011 deal.
Pinnacle's disclosure of Tshivhase's arrest came several
days after he, Fourie and another company director George
Wiehahn sold a combined 28.6 million rand worth of shares,
regulatory filings show.
The sales were equivalent to nearly 1 percent of the
company's market value at the time.
Pinnacle has said Fourie's 23 million rand share sale was a
"forced sale" determined by the exercise of options.
Tshivhase's sale had been requested months before his
arrest, it said, adding Wiehahn also obtained permission for his
sale.
The company has said it waited to announce the allegations
until a formal charge was brought against Tshivhase. Its first
announcement of his arrest came a day after the formal charges.
Fourie has said the charges were based on a "huge
misunderstanding".
Under JSE rules, directors cannot trade in the shares of
their company when "there exists any matter that constitutes
unpublished price-sensitive information".
The rules state that inside information can include
information such as the "incapacity of a senior director".
