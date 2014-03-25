JOHANNESBURG, March 25 The Johannesburg Stock
Exchange is investigating whether IT firm Pinnacle Holdings
met regulations on timely disclosure when it announced
the arrest of a director three weeks after the event, an
official said on Tuesday.
"We are investigating the issue and will be posing some
questions to the company," John Burke, the exchange's director
of issuer regulation, told Reuters.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pinnacle said police had arrested
Executive Director Takalani Tshivhase on March 5 for allegedly
attempting to bribe a senior police official to win a government
contract. Tshivhase has denied the charges.
