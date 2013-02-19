Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
PRETORIA Feb 19 A South African magistrate adjourned the bail hearing held at a Pretoria court for global track star Oscar Pistorius until 0700 GMT on Wednesday.
Pistorius has been charged with murdering his girlfriend at his Pretoria home last week. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)
CAPE TOWN South African ministers ceded to mounting political pressure by dismissing an ally of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, in an effort to mend deep rifts in the ruling African National Congress ahead of a party leadership contest.