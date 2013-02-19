Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
PRETORIA Feb 19 South African sports star Oscar Pistorius was "deeply in love" with his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, and had no intention to kill her, he said in an affidavit presented at a court bail hearing on Tuesday.
Pistorius has been charged with murdering Steenkamp last week at his home. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
CAPE TOWN South African ministers ceded to mounting political pressure by dismissing an ally of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, in an effort to mend deep rifts in the ruling African National Congress ahead of a party leadership contest.