PRETORIA Feb 19 South African sports star Oscar Pistorius was "deeply in love" with his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, and had no intention to kill her, he said in an affidavit presented at a court bail hearing on Tuesday.

Pistorius has been charged with murdering Steenkamp last week at his home. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)