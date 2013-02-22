Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria magistrates court February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG The Women's League of South Africa's ruling ANC party said it was disappointed that a court on Friday granted Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius bail in a case where he faces charges of murdering his girlfriend.

"For now we will abide by the rules of law in this country but honestly we are saddened because women are being killed in this country," said ANC Women's league spokeswoman Jacqui Mofokeng.

The league has staged protests outside the Pretoria court during the week-long bail hearing, saying Pistorius has been receiving preferential treatment because of his fame and holding banners reading "Rot in jail."

