Members of the media wait for the arrival of former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, to be sentenced for murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp at the Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 13,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives for the closing arguments of his murder trial at the high court in Pretoria, South Africa, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

PRETORIA South African Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius arrived in court on Monday for sentencing after he was found guilty for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius, 29, known as "Blade Runner" for the carbon-fibre prosthetic blades he used to race, faces a minimum 15-year jail sentence and cannot appeal after the country's top court ruled in March that he had exhausted all his legal options.

