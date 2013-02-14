By Ed Cropley
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Feb 14 When armed robbers burst
into John Kullman's Johannesburg home last year, putting a
pistol in his face and telling him to get on the floor, the only
thing he did was obey.
It's a decision he says saved his life, and the lives of his
wife and two young children.
"There's nothing you can do. If you try to do something,
you're going to get hurt, or worse," said Kullman, who was tied
up along with his family while the thieves rifled through the
house for valuables.
Like many people concerned about South Africa's high rates
of violent crime, Kullman puts his faith in high walls,
surveillance cameras and electric fences - and passivity if all
those fail.
South Africa's annual murder rate has more than halved since
the end of apartheid but remains high at around 32 per 100,000
people, compared with a global average of about 7.
So there are still those who go to sleep with a hand-gun
under the pillow or in the bedside drawer. "Blade Runner" Oscar
Pistorius appears to have been one.
The Paralympic track star, who became the first double
amputee to compete in the Olympics in London 2012, was charged
with murder on Thursday after his girlfriend was shot dead in
his upscale Pretoria home in the early hours.
"The conventional wisdom is that one should not have a
firearm and one should submit meekly," Mark Notelovitz, managing
director of specialist residential security company Coretac,
told Reuters.
"The problem is that when you submit meekly you are then
under the control of whoever has come into your home. You never
know what you're going to get if you submit."
Police said they had recovered a 9mm pistol at Pistorius'
home, and media reports suggest he kept other weapons within
easy reach in his house, which sits in the middle of a gated
community ringed by three-metre-high walls and electric fences.
A Twitter posting by Pistorius in November also paints the
picture of a would-be action man obsessed with security.
"Nothing like getting home to hear the washing machine on
and thinking its an intruder to go into full combat recon mode
into the pantry! waa," read the Tweet on the morning of Nov. 27.
"I AM THE BULLET IN THE CHAMBER"
Even Pistorius's global publicity machine once chose to
compare his speed out of the blocks to a firearm, with an
advertisement by his main sponsor, sportswear maker Nike
, showing Pistorius uncoiling into a run alongside the
tagline: "I am the bullet in the chamber. Just do it."
Although it has a reputation as a violent 'Wild West'
society, since the end of white-minority rule Nelson Mandela's
'Rainbow Nation' has clamped down on the weapons in circulation
from the armed anti-apartheid struggle.
The ruling African National Congress (ANC) passed a law in
2004 tightening gun ownership, after which many South Africans -
in particular whites whose fear of social collapse under ANC
rule had ebbed - took the opportunity of amnesties to hand in
their weapons.
"The percentage of people who own firearms for self-defence
is probably the minority and certainly a lot less than it was
10, 15 or 20 years ago," Notelovitz said. "And the percentage
who have a firearm near at hand to use in an emergency is even
smaller."
By far the biggest use of weapons among civilians is for
recreation and the multi-million dollar hunting industry.
"Most people either inherited firearms or are buying a
hunting rifle," said James Cameron, who runs courses for people
seeking rifle or hand-gun permits. "Very few people cite
self-defence."
However, there are those who, hardened by personal
experience and almost daily newspaper headlines detailing
horrific violent crimes, still see a firearm in the house as a
necessary evil.
"I don't own a gun. I wish I did," said Nthabiseng Xaba, who
was robbed at gunpoint by three men in 2008. "If I'd had a gun
then, I would have been able to protect myself - shoot those
guys and kick them out of my house."