South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (C) is escorted to a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

CAPE TOWN South Africa's Oscar Pistorius will not be released on parole this Friday because the decision to release him was made prematurely and without any legal basis, the justice minister said on Wednesday.

Pistorius, 29, was expected to be released after serving 10 months of a five-year sentence for killing his model and law graduate girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)