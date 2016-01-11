Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG South African Olympian Oscar Pistorius filed papers to appeal against his conviction for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a family spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.
The athlete, nicknamed "Blade Runner" because of the prosthetic legs he uses to race, has spent the last three months under house arrest at his uncle's home in a wealthy Pretoria suburb.
Asked whether papers were filed requesting leave to appeal Pistorius's conviction, family spokesperson Anneliese Burgess said: "Yes. This afternoon 15h00."
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.