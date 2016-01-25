Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG South African authorities are challenging Olympian Oscar Pistorius appeal against his conviction for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, the national prosecuting authority said on Monday.
The Supreme Court of Appeal upgraded the 29-year-old's conviction to murder in December after the state prosecutors appealed the athletes April conviction for culpable homicide in the Pretoria High Court.
In the affidavit, prosecutors argue that the Supreme Court of Appeal had correctly found Pistorius guilty.
Pistorius shot and killed Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013, and has spent the last few months under house arrest at his uncle's home in Pretoria while awaiting his appeal.
Pistorius' lawyer Barry Roux has said the appeal would cite grounds including the appeal court reconsidering a trial court finding that Pistorius felt his and Steenkamp's life were in danger when he fired the shots.
Pistorius, if his appeal fails, faces a possible minimum 15-year jail sentence for the murder of his girlfriend.
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.