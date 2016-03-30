Oscar Pistorius (2nd R) is escorted by correctional services officials as he arrives to get an electronic tag after he was granted bail in Pretoria, South Africa December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

JOHANNESBURG Disgraced Olympic and Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius will face sentencing in June following his conviction for murdering his girlfriend, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources, Sky News said Pistorius will be sentenced between June 13 and 17.

Pistorius, known as "Blade Runner" for the carbon fibre prosthetic blades he used to race, faces a minimum 15-year jail sentence.

The Supreme Court in December upgraded the 29-year-old Paralympian's sentence on appeal to murder from "culpable homicide" - South Africa's equivalent of manslaughter, for which he had received a five-year sentence.

Pistorius was released from prison and placed under house arrest on Oct. 19, having spent one day less than a year behind bars for shooting dead model Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013, in a case that attracted worldwide interest and continues to fascinate and divide South Africa.

