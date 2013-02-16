(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 South African athlete Oscar
Pistorius was planning a future with girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp,
who he is accused of shooting in cold blood this week, his uncle
said on Saturday.
"We are in a state of total shock - firstly about the tragic
death of Reeva who we had all got to know well and care for
deeply over the last few months," Anthony Pistorius said in a
statement released by his nephew's agent.
"They had plans together and Oscar was happier in his
private life than he had been for a long time," he said.
Pistorius, 26, was charged on Friday with murdering
Steenkamp in the early hours of the previous day. He broke down
during a 40-minute bail hearing at a Pretoria court but was not
asked to enter a plea.
Prosecutors alleged the shooting was premeditated - a charge
that could put Pistorius behind bars for life if he is
convicted.
Anthony Pistorius reiterated the family's belief that the
track star - a double amputee who became one of the biggest
names in world athletics - had not deliberately shot Steenkamp,
a 30-year-old model. Initial reports suggested he may have
mistaken Steenkamp for an intruder.
