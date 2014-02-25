* "Blade Runner" was star on and off track
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 A South African judge ruled
on Tuesday that the murder trial of Olympic and Paralympic track
star Oscar Pistorius can be televised, giving millions around
the world direct access to one of the most sensational celebrity
trials since O.J. Simpson's.
Pistorius, 27, has admitted to shooting his girlfriend,
model Reeva Steenkamp, at his Pretoria home on Valentine's Day
last year, but has said it was a tragic accident in which he had
mistaken Steenkamp for an intruder.
If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison. The
trial is due to start March 3.
In a televised ruling in a Pretoria high court, Judge Dustan
Mlambo said it was vital that impoverished South Africans who
feel ill-treated by the justice system be given a first-hand
look at the trial.
"The justice system is still perceived as treating the rich
and famous with kid gloves whilst being harsh on the poor and
the vulnerable," he said.
"Enabling a larger South African society to be able to
follow first-hand criminal proceedings which involve a
celebrity, so to speak, will go a long way into dispelling these
negative and unfounded perceptions."
Mlambo attached several conditions, including provisos that
no recording be allowed during breaks and that no confidential
communication between parties involved in the trial be recorded.
He also said the cameras could not take "extreme close-ups"
nor record witnesses who did give their consent.
Mlambo said the presiding judge had the discretion to order
that broadcasting be stopped if "it becomes apparent that the
presence of cameras ... is impeding a particular witness' right
to privacy, dignity or the accused's right to a fair trial".
DOWNFALL
Pistorius' legal team had opposed televising the trial on
the grounds it would be intrusive. Local media groups had argued
for its televisation under freedom of information principles
enshrined in South Africa's post-apartheid constitution.
Double-amputee Pistorius, dubbed the "Blade Runner" for his
running prostheses, became a global hero at the London 2012
Olympics when he made it to the 400-metre semi-final against
able-bodied athletes.
He was born without fibulas and had both legs amputated
below the knee before he turned 1, but his track success,
supported by his rugged good looks and public charm, saw him
elevated to a global symbol of triumph over adversity
The esteem in which he was held only increased the sense of
disbelief at his downfall, drawing comparisons to that of golf
star Tiger Woods and American footballer Simpson.
The star running back turned actor and popular TV pitch man,
was charged in the 1994 stabbing and slashing murders of his
ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.
He was acquitted after a year-long trial in Los Angeles that
ranked as one of the world's most-watched criminal proceedings.
The South African media has been gripped by the case, with
salacious details about Pistorius and Steenkamp being published
on a regular basis as the trial date has drawn near.
On Tuesday, Johannesburg's Star newspaper had a
centre-spread "Special Report" about the trial, complete with
profiles of presiding judge Thokozile Masipa and defence and
prosecution attorneys. It also ran a diagram of the bathroom in
which Steenkamp was shot dead.
(Editing by Ed Cropley and Sophie Hares)